MO AG Schmitt announces revamped Sunshine Law Book during Sunshine Week

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - As Missourians celebrate Sunshine week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on March 11 a redesign of the Sunshine Law Book.
“Top 10 Things to Know” about the Missouri Sunshine Law is one new addition to the book, which can be found on the Missouri government website.
“Transparency is an important pillar of good governance, and the Missouri Sunshine Law is an important resource for the public and members of the media,” said AG Schmitt. “The Attorney General’s Office provides a number of different resources to better understand the Sunshine Law, including the newly updated Sunshine Law book. An engaged citizenry is essential to a healthy democracy, and we hope that these resources are useful to Missouri citizens and public officials alike.”
The Missouri Sunshine Law serves citizens in helping to hold government agencies, bodies and officials accountable. The Attorney General’s Office is tasked with enforcing the law and working to maintain open records.
Sunshine Week is from March 11 through March 15 and celebrates the importance of government transparency.
Missouri citizens are encouraged to check back with the Attorney General’s Office for more helpful resources and information throughout Sunshine Week.
