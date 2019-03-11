McCracken Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for 63-year-old man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah-McCracken Co. Office of Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.
Authorities said Jimmy Woodford has been missing since Saturday evening, March 9.
EMA says Woodford does have a medical condition.
Woodford is described as 5’10,” 160 pounds and has long gray hair. He was last seen in Ledbetter during the past weekend.
The man was wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, brown Carhartt coat, tennis shoes or black Sketchers and a Grateful Dead sock cap with a lightning bolt through a skull.
He may be in the Paducah, Ky, area and could be on foot.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the McCracken County DES Rescue Squad and the Livingston County Office of Emergency Management immediately initiated a search for Woodforrd Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about Woodford should contact 911.
