Man stabbed in head at West Buechel Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after police stay he was stabbed in the head during a fight in West Buechel at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane.
The LMPD confirms that the call came in at 2:30 p.m. of a fight between two Hispanic males in the 2000 block of Bashford Manor Lane. The altercation began inside the store, police said, but then it escalated and went into the parking lot.
Once on scene, crews from West Buechel Police and LMPD found one of the men had been stabbed in the head, the LMPD said. The other person left the scene.
The victim was transported to University Hospital and police said he was in critical condition.
Police said the weapon was still inside the victim’s head at time of transport.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and asked anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
