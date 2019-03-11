Man considered armed, dangerous wanted in Hamilton Co., IL

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
Deputies said 32-year-old Charles “Andy” Sage III is wanted for aggravated domestic battery.
He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 6′1″ and weighs 170 pounds.
He has been seen at several locations in Hamilton County. According to deputies he has mostly been spotted in McLeansboro.
Sage is suspected of running from police in Benton and Mt. Vernon, deputies said.
Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous and has made threats to harm others.
Deputies noted that anyone helping Sage in fleeing or providing assistance to Sage will be charged in aiding a fugitive.
If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at 1-618-643-2511
