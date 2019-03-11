LGBTQ+ group to hold inclusive prom

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Safe Space Cape is scheduled to hold a prom open to the public on Friday, April 5.
Organizers say the event is to allow the LGBTQ+ community to attend a prom where attendees can bring a date of their choosing and to have a great prom experience.
The theme of the prom is “Over the Rainbow - A prom for Everyone.”
The event will be held at Safe Space Cape on Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
The prom is open to community members in the ninth grade through adults.
Entry fee for high school students is $5 and $10 for college students and adults.
Formal attire is encouraged, but is not required.
There will be music, dancing, and refreshments.
According to their Facebook page, Safe Space Cape is an all inclusive and accepting group for LGBTQ+ youth and adults in the Cape Girardeau, Missouri area can come together.
