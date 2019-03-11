Home healthcare provider suspected of medication theft

Martha Kate Clark was arrested after prescription medication was stolen (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department )
By Jasmine Adams | March 11, 2019 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 10:31 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after deputies said she stole prescription medication.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials said, Martha Kate Clark, 38 of Melber, was acting in her capacity as a home health care provider when she accessed medication the day of the theft.

She was charged with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 (class D felony) according to deputies.

Deputies said they began investigating the theft of prescription medication from a residence on Skylark Drive on Nov. 14, 2018.

Months later, on March 6, 2019, detectives said they got evidence from a neighboring county associated to the theft.

Officials obtained a warrant for Clark’s arrest.

Clark voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, March 8.

