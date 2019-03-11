Home healthcare provider suspected of medication theft

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after deputies said she stole prescription medication.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials said, Martha Kate Clark, 38 of Melber, was acting in her capacity as a home health care provider when she accessed medication the day of the theft.
She was charged with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 (class D felony) according to deputies.
Deputies said they began investigating the theft of prescription medication from a residence on Skylark Drive on Nov. 14, 2018.
Months later, on March 6, 2019, detectives said they got evidence from a neighboring county associated to the theft.
Officials obtained a warrant for Clark’s arrest.
Clark voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, March 8.
