Health officials stress vaccinations after case of Measles reported in MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A case of measles discovered just outside the Heartland has Missouri health officials stressing the importance of vaccinations.
The Jefferson County, Missouri Health Department is caring for that measles patient as it works to identify any other people who may be at risk. It’s news that has some local parents worried.
“Mortified, I think, like any parent," said Eyler.
That’s Sarah Eyler’s reaction when I told her about a case of measles in nearby Jefferson County. Eyler said, she makes sure her children are protected from the highly contagious virus.
“I vaccinate my children because I am a single mother and I can’t afford to take the risk," she said.
Vanessa Presley is with the Cape County Health Department and said Missouri law requires parents to vaccinate their children before enrolling them in school, although there are exceptions.
“So, a lot of parents have opted to do no vaccinations they get an exempt and when this happens if there’s an outbreak that child will be sent home til that outbreak is over," Presley said.
For Presley, protecting your children from the measles should be an easy decision to make.
"Most usually these vaccines are given and that’s the end of it the child is protected and its not to say you have to worry about a lot of other things but do what you can do to vaccinate and protect your child.”
Eyler hopes parents think twice before they decide to skip a shot that can protect their kids,and everyone around them.
“I think its important for parent to consider other people when making that decision to and not just their own household" she said.
