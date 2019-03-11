Homeowners returning as flood waters recede in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - As the flood waters recede people in Ballard County, Kentucky are returning home and are starting to assess damage to roads.
After weeks flooding and staying in hotel rooms, some families can finally reach their house.
Greg Fondaw and his family left in hurry when the water started covering the roads by his house north of La Center.
Fondaw had an operation on his foot during the storm and stayed near the hospital in Paducah.
He is glad they got out when they did so he could stay healthy.
“I couldn’t be stuck back here and end up with an infection or something like that, and can’t get out or have to have a major deal to get out. So it was just a lot easier for me to go to town at that time. We may get the same thing coming back here in a couple months but I don’t know. I’d hate to see not being able to be here," he said.
Crews have started patching up streets that have flood damage.
Travis Holder is the Emergency Management Director in Ballard County.
He says they’re still looking but expect to find damage to county roads, levees and sewers.
Holder says the price for those repairs won’t come cheap.
“When you are dealing with one of this magnitude you have a lot more current and it makes that sand and mud move around a lot more. Basically in 2011 and we had to go in and rebuild all the roads and that is pretty much what we are looking at right now as to probably what we are going to have to do or pretty close to doing that," he said.
Holder said they are still waiting for the water to go in some areas before they can make repairs.
All of Ballard county is keeping an eye on the snow melt upstream that could cause more flooding issues this Spring.
