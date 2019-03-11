Deputies: 1 man in custody, 1 man sought after several vehicle thefts

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County, Ky Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after investigating several thefts around the area. Another man is being sought by law enforcement.
Michael Pollard was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and under $10,000 (class D felony).
A second suspect, 35-year-old William “David” Calhoun, is currently being sought by law enforcement for his involvement in this case.
According to deputies the investigation began on February 20 from a location in the 3000 block of Carolina St.
As detectives investigated during the following days they learned that on at least three occasions, someone had entered the property and removed several older vehicles.
Pollard and Calhoun are suspected of participating in the sale and removal of items from the property in January and February according to detectives
Detectives said three vehicles had been sold for scrap at an out of county location, while a fourth vehicle had been sold to an individual in Graves County. That vehicle was later recovered, detectives said.
Based on the information on the sold vehicles, detectives sought and received an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Pollard of Barlow, Ky.
Pollard was arrested on March 5, by deputies from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said while Pollard was interviewed he admitted to his participation and role in the theft.
Calhoun’s last known addresses were in Trigg County according to deputies.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Calhoun, please notify the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, or your local law enforcement agency.
The investigation is currently on-going.
