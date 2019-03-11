Checking for mold after recent rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - With all the recent rain and more in the forecast over the next few days experts warn to watch for mold.
Brittany Davenport with Serv Pro of Cape and Scott Counties says after any sort of moisture problem it can easily and quickly grow. It’s not only a problem for your home or business but for your health, especially allergies according to the CDC.
She says to check for any damp areas and dry them as quickly as possible before the mold grows and spreads.
"Mold can actually grow within 48 hours, and it doesn't become visible until 72 hours. So, it's even growing before you can see it, and if it just goes untreated the mold spores are just spreading throughout your home, especially as it starts to get nice outside and you open your windows and you turn on your ceiling fans,” she said.
She recommends checking with your insurance agent because mold always isn’t covered. And before it rains again make sure windows are sealed and your sump pump works.
