After you spring forward, celebrate National Napping Day

(KFVS) - Setting your clock forward might have left you feeling a little groggy.
The National Day Calendar says that’s why National Napping Day is observed each year, the day after Daylight Saving Time.
To celebrate this national day, cozy up with your favorite blanket for a long nap.
National Napping Day began in 1999 as a way to highlight the health benefits of getting enough sleep.
Are you still awake reading this story?
Why don’t you take a nap if you’ve got the time.
You can even post about it using the hashtag #NationalNappingDay on social media.
Happy napping!
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.