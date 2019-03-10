Murray State Racers headed to NCAA Tournament after win over Belmont

(KFVS) - The Murray State Racers’ season will continue into the NCAA Tournament after their win over Belmont.
Ja Morant led the Racers with 36 points, going 13 for 25 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line.
Racers Tevin Brown had 12 points, going 4 for 4 from the line.
Belmont’s Dylan Windler had 17 points for the Bruins and had 12 rebounds.
Belmont’s Kevin McClain has 14 points, going 2 for 3 from behind the three-point line.
The Racers defeat the Bruins 77-65.
