Metropolis loses more than $50,000 in tourism revenue from flooding

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - The City of Metropolis is still dealing with flooding from the Ohio River after floodwaters invaded their streets and facilities from weeks ago.
Harrah’s Casino was one of the hardest hit locations as floodwaters shut down the facility along with losing out on any money brought in by customers for the duration of their closure.
Along with the casino, hotels, restaurants and other businesses suffered as well due to the lack of tourists coming through the area.
“Tourism is a big economic impact for all cities but especially for Metropolis where we really rely on tourism,” Metropolis’s Director PD Tourism Trish Steckenrider said. “So what that does is that it goes into this multiplier effect so people that may come in, and not even spend the night in one of our hotels, they may have stopped and got gasoline or may eat in one of our restaurants. When that’s not happening, it’s impacting everyone.”
Steckenrider said with the closure of the casino for nearly a month, the city has lost in the collection of more than $50,000 in taxes. Something she said is a substantial amount of money missed out on.
“That’s a very large number,” Steckenrider stated.” “We do the Superman celebration, the archery tournament, the Fort Massac Encampment. The contribution to those is around $50,000 every year. So you’re looking at funding for one of our major events is what we’re losing.”
Steckenrider added to this that they do not plan on canceling any events or fund any of those events at a reduced amount.
City officials hope Harrah’s Casino opens soon but anticipates floodwaters could delay resuming operations.
Steckenrider said the City of Metropolis also is adding a new event this year which will help add more revenue for the city.
“We are actually bringing in a new event next month,” Steckenrider said. “The Super City Brewfest will actually be held here at Harrah’s Casino in the parking lot and there’s no plans of that being cancelled or impacted by this flood at all.”
The National Weather Service reports the Ohio River at Paducah sits at just over 49 feet on Sunday. The river is expected to rise up to and crest at 51 feet on March 16.
