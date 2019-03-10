First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A more active period is expected during the middle of the week, along with warming temperatures. A chance of light rain is indicated by late Tuesday but this system seems to be weakening with time. A stronger weather system approaches from the west on Wednesday….with a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm late Wednesday or Wednesday night. By Thursday we should be dry again, with unusually mild weather. One feature of Wednesday into Thursday will be increasing southwest winds; it may get quite windy during this period. By late in the week we get back to cooler northwest flow for a few days….meaning dry but chilly conditions again by next weekend.