First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Dry and cooler weather is back for the next 2 or 3 days. Today will be quiet, with highs likely ranging from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Satellite imagery shows a lot of high clouds to our west….these will be moving in during the day and may be thick enough to make it ‘mostly cloudy’ at times. Not a bad first day of DST, but a bit cooler than average for this time of year. Not much change is expected on Monday….but more clouds and even a little rain possible by late Tuesday.
A more active period is expected during the middle of the week, along with warming temperatures. A chance of light rain is indicated by late Tuesday but this system seems to be weakening with time. A stronger weather system approaches from the west on Wednesday….with a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm late Wednesday or Wednesday night. By Thursday we should be dry again, with unusually mild weather. One feature of Wednesday into Thursday will be increasing southwest winds; it may get quite windy during this period. By late in the week we get back to cooler northwest flow for a few days….meaning dry but chilly conditions again by next weekend.
