First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

An active period is expected during the middle of the upcoming week. Strong southwest flow will be developing Wednesday and Thursday…blowing in warmer and more humid air. Still looking like a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Models are dry on Thursday, but I’m still concerned about a threat of more storms developing along a cold front. In addition…some strong south winds are likely on these two days…wind advisories may be needed once again. Beyond Thursday a cooler but dry pattern will move back in by the end of next week.