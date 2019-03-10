First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Quiet, dry and cool conditions are set to continue for another day or so. Periods of high clouds look to continue to stream across the area tonight…but thin out a bit Monday. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 30s, with highs Monday mostly in the 50s. By late Tuesday a weak system will combine with warmer air coming in from the southwest to give us more clouds and a chance of some light rain or showers in the afternoon or evening.
An active period is expected during the middle of the upcoming week. Strong southwest flow will be developing Wednesday and Thursday…blowing in warmer and more humid air. Still looking like a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Models are dry on Thursday, but I’m still concerned about a threat of more storms developing along a cold front. In addition…some strong south winds are likely on these two days…wind advisories may be needed once again. Beyond Thursday a cooler but dry pattern will move back in by the end of next week.
