Co-worker of Brooke Naylor speak about her impact

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Brooke Naylor worked as a waitress at Morello’s Restaurant and Catering in Harrisburg for a little over two years.
During that time, she made lots of friends with customers and her co-workers as well.
Brooke’s friend Karrigan Bush remarked about her positivity.
"She was always making jokes about something,” Bush said. “She just brought a lot of positivity to Morello’s.”
We talked with several of her friends that she worked with their who said they will remember her for the positivity she displayed and the positive impact she had with so many.
“She always put everybody in a better mood...everybody. If anybody showed up in a bad mood or was just upset about something, she always put everybody in a good mood,” Bush said.
Employees there say she lit up a room with her smile. All the workers there considered her their friend, as well as a lot of customers that came in to show their support today also.
“She’ll never be forgotten,” said Bush.
These Co-workers, friends of Brooke have been going through some hard times the last couple of days with their friend gone. They recall how the customers come into Morello’s Restaurant and interact with her and how she loved greeting them and helping with their food orders. The employees also talk about how they’ve been getting support from those customers during the last few days by coming in and asking how they are doing and just being there with them through these trying times for everyone.
“They loved her, they thought she was the cute server so she had a great smile and great personality. Really good with people,” Aisha Britain, Brooke’s manager and friend at Morello’s said.
“I think when people come in here and eat, I think they know that it’s been a hard time for all us waitresses and they always have a positive side to everything. They always tell us they ya know,” Bush added.
Brooke was reported missing and she was later found dead.
