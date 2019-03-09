What to know before hitting store closing sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - This week, Charlotte Russe joined the growing list of retailers closings its doors for good.
Heartland News did some research before you hit the big final sales.
Charlie Gray says, she’ll miss walking into stores, like Payless ShoeSource.
“I don’t like that I’m not going to be there to physically do things if I have to shop online,”she said.
Payless is shutting down later this spring but, Gray isn’t passing up the retailer’s final big sales.
“There’s a lot of deals going on I really like. It’s going to drop lower than this,” she said.
But what if you need to return or replace an item when the clock is ticking? Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau says you can protect your purchase by using a credit card.
“If you do purchase something from let’s say a bridal shop that’s gone out abruptly without any notice... make sure that you make those kinds of purchases on your credit card because you’ll be more likely to get a return or your money back on a credit card,” Quick said.
Quick also urges shoppers to read up on a store’s return policies before hitting an end of business sale.
"The reputable store’s return policies should be listed on the website as well as in the store. If they are closing you should consider all of those sales final otherwise you should be able to find out online or in the store what you can do with those items.
Or you may end up trying to make your own sale, “Its pretty frustrating because either I have to find someone to sell it to and find family members that might be able to fit the size or like the style,” Gray said.
