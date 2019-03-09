UT Martin Skyhawks fall to Belmont 59-53 in OVC Women’s Tournament

(KFVS) - The UT Martin Womne’s Skyhawks took their season all the way to the OVC Tournament finale.
There they faced the Belmont Bruins in the final to see who would head on to the NCAA Tournament.
Skyhawks Chelsey Perry led the birds with 16 points, going 4 for behind the three-point line.
Brittni Moore and Emanye Robertson each has 13 point for the Skyhawks.
Bruins Ellie Harmeyer led Belmont with 16 points , going 4 for 6 from the line.
The Bruins also had good numbers from the bench.
The Skyhawks fought hard, but loss 59-53 to the Bruins.
