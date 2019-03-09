Measles case reported in Jefferson Co., MO

HILLSBORO, MO (KFVS) - A measles case has been confirmed in Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Health Department, a single case of measles is being managed by the department.
JCHD staff is working directly with the case to identity potential contacts and to make arrangements for follow up immunizations and care if necessary.
This case is associated with a previously identified out of state confirmed case of measles acquired while traveling.
Potential contacts are currently being contacted by health department staff for follow-up.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. Also, measles virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.
If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.
More information on the measles virus, signs and symptoms and vaccination recommendations can be found online at the Centers for Disease Control.
