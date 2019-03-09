Magic Johnson visits Evansville to watch OVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Magic Johnson was in Evansville on Friday.
Our crew spotted the basketball legend arriving at Tri-State Aero around 8:30 p.m.
Magic was at the Ford Center to watch the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. He and a host of other folks connected to the NBA were in town to see Murray State star Ja Morant in action.
Magic was a national champion at Michigan State and a star in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is currently the president of basketball operations with the Lakers.
This isn’t the first time Magic Johnson has visited Evansville. He and Lisa Ling were here in 2008 for a diversity lecture series.
