KSP Post 1 phone lines down

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - All phone lines at Kentucky State Police Post 1 are currently down.
If you have an emergency, your call will be answered.
All 911 calls are currently being routed to Post 1’s back up by Paducah – McCracken County 911. The information is then being relayed back to KSP Post 1 for service.
KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department.
All non-emergency calls should be made to: 502-395-1691, 502-395-1698, or 502-682-0379.
