Hinson announces he will step down as Salukis head coach

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Following last night’s loss to Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal, SIU Basketball coach Barry Hinson made an emotional announcement that he will stepping away from the team as head coach.
Hinson talked about a deal he made with former Chancellor Dr. Carlo Montemagno and that if he didn’t make the NIT/NCAA Tournament he would step away.
Heartland Sports’ Adam King sat down with Coach Hinson ahead of the MVC Tournament. Watch the interview here.
Hinson compiled a 116-111 record in seven seasons at SIU, including a 60-66 mark in MVC games.
His best finish came in 2018, when the Salukis placed second during the regular season with an 11-7 record and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.
The Salukis did not make a postseason tournament appearance during his tenure.
From 2000-08, Hinson coached at Missouri State, compiling a 169-117 record. His teams made four NIT appearances but were among the bubble teams that did not make the NCAA Tournament in 2006 and 2007.
He stands fourth all-time in overall wins (285) in MVC history.
