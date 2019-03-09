First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Active and potentially stormy weather day developing as a strong low pressure area moves across the Midwest. A warm front currently to our south will lift north this morning with showers and thunderstorms…maybe some fog. A few elevated hail storms are possible this morning. Then this afternoon a cold front approaches from the west…with a greater risk of severe storms….though this will be contingent on how warm we get. If temps can climb into the mid to upper 60s…especially if we get some sunshine, then high shear and instability could lead to tornadoes and large hail. Otherwise it will be quite windy this afternoon as well, with south winds gusting to over 40mph at times.