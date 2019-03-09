First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a very wet and stormy Saturday, the next couple of days will be quieter but a bit cooler again as we get behind today’s potent weather system. Not sure how much sunshine we’ll manage the next couple of days, but hopefully at least a little, even though a frontal boundary will be just south of our region. But it looks like we’ll have highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s to start the new week week….which is actually pretty close to average for this time of year. Next precip chances look to arrive late Tuesday with some light rain or showers…but nothing very heavy.