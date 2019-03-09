Search team locates missing Harrisburg woman’s body

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A body that was found on Friday, March 8 has been confirmed to be for missing 20-year-old Brooke Naylor.
According to Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox, an autopsy will be performed on Saturday, March 9.
Her body was found south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County, according to ISP.
The body was found around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8.
The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this search.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.