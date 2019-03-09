3 arrested on drug charges after stolen vehicle is found

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people have been arrested on drug charges after a Graves County detective found a stolen vehicle on Saturday, March 9.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Steve Halsell found a truck that was reported stolen earlier that morning. Detective Halsell discovered that the vehicle was stolen by Jason Holmes, 40, of Farmnigton, Ky., and he was possible armed with two handguns.
Warnings were sent out and deputies and Sheriff Jon Hayden arrived on scene to arrest Holmes. Deputies also arrested Amanda Thurman, 36, of Wingo, Ky. and Kenneth Ross, 47, of Mayfield, Ky. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found.
Holmes, Thurman and Ross were taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with the follwing:
Homles: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Trafficking Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting Contraband after a baggie of Methamphetamine was found on him.
Thurman: Trafficking Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
Ross: Trafficking Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing.
