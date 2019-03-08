Your Friday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with clouds and chilly temperatures this evening, but big changes are heading our way. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through much of the evening but slowly begin to rise as a warm front moves our way. There is a slight chance of a shower during the evening hours with thunderstorms becoming likely in our southern counties before sunrise and then spreading north throughout the morning hours tomorrow.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered storms redeveloping during the afternoon hours. A few of the storms that develop could be severe with hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow. In addition to thunderstorms, very gusty winds will occur during the afternoon hours tomorrow between 40 and 50 miles per hour as a strong low pressure moves into the area. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to near 70 far south.
More on tomorrow’s severe weather threat tonight on Heartland News at 4 5 6 and 10.
Grant
