Your Friday Forecast

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered storms redeveloping during the afternoon hours. A few of the storms that develop could be severe with hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow. In addition to thunderstorms, very gusty winds will occur during the afternoon hours tomorrow between 40 and 50 miles per hour as a strong low pressure moves into the area. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to near 70 far south.