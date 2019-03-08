VA announces Women’s Health open house event in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Women’s Health Open House on Friday, March 29.
It will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the new Women’s Health Clinic, on the first floor of the medical center – located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd.
The event will begin with an Introduction to Whole Health class and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the Pink Patient-Aligned Care Team staff from 3 to 6 p.m.
Door prizes and refreshments will be available to attendees. Veterans who bring another female who served in the National Guard, Reserves, or Active Duty will be entered to win a grand prize.
