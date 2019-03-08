VA announces Women’s Health open house event in Poplar Bluff

VA announces Women’s Health open house event in Poplar Bluff
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Women’s Health Open House on Friday, March 29. (Source: KFVS)
By Kaylie Ross | March 8, 2019 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 2:50 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Women’s Health Open House on Friday, March 29.

It will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the new Women’s Health Clinic, on the first floor of the medical center – located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd.

The event will begin with an Introduction to Whole Health class and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the Pink Patient-Aligned Care Team staff from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We are excited to invite all area women veterans to drop by and learn about what we have to offer them in this modernized VA. As a veteran myself, I believe they will be impressed, and we welcome them to enroll for VA health care to receive the benefits of membership.
Dr. Patricia Hall, Stated Medical Center Director

Door prizes and refreshments will be available to attendees. Veterans who bring another female who served in the National Guard, Reserves, or Active Duty will be entered to win a grand prize.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.