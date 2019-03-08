Rainy Morning

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s, but we are dealing with a wet morning. Moderate rain is moving through out southern counties with light rain, mist, and fog heading into our central and northern counties. Our furthest northern counties may deal with a wintry mix as temperatures are near freezing. We will continue to see rain move through the morning hours and the chance for thunder in southern areas. Isolated light rain is possible through the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected today. High temps will be in the 40s.
Early tomorrow morning, our next system will arrive bringing in moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some of these storms during the morning could be strong to severe as we head into the afternoon. Main impacts will be accumulating rain 1-1.2 inches, hail, strong winds, and isolated tornado.
Warm temperatures will continue into next week. We are watching the next system to bring rain and storms mid week.
-Lisa
