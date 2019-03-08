Rainy Morning

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s, but we are dealing with a wet morning. Moderate rain is moving through out southern counties with light rain, mist, and fog heading into our central and northern counties. Our furthest northern counties may deal with a wintry mix as temperatures are near freezing. We will continue to see rain move through the morning hours and the chance for thunder in southern areas. Isolated light rain is possible through the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected today. High temps will be in the 40s.