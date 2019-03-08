2 people steal kitten from animal shelter, deputies say

Mavis was stolen by these two people, deputies said.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 8, 2019 at 7:01 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 8:28 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people they believe stole a kitten from an animal shelter.

Video shows a man and woman inside the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County on Thursday.

Deputies said the two walked inside at 4:45 p.m. and stole Mavis the kitten.

Humane society officials said the man wrapped the kitten in his jacket and left. The pair took off in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda.

If you know the identity of the two people caught on camera, call detectives at 901-222-5600.

