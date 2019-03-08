2 people steal kitten from animal shelter, deputies say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people they believe stole a kitten from an animal shelter.
Video shows a man and woman inside the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County on Thursday.
Deputies said the two walked inside at 4:45 p.m. and stole Mavis the kitten.
Humane society officials said the man wrapped the kitten in his jacket and left. The pair took off in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda.
If you know the identity of the two people caught on camera, call detectives at 901-222-5600.
