Multiple vehicles involved in black ice crashes on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, Friday morning, March 8.
According to Illinois State Police Trooper Byron Farthing, black ice and snow flurries is creating slick driving conditions on I-57 from the 87 mile marker to the 90 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
There are at least 9 reported slide-offs/crashes.
I-57 is open, but drivers need to be aware of the slick conditions and cautious of vehicles on and off the side of the roadway.
Police can not stress it enough that drivers need to slow down due to conditions.
Even though the crashes are in the northbound lanes, southbound drivers also need to be alert.
There are no reported injuries.
Ambulances are on the scene of the crashes, but so far their services have been refused by those involved in the crashes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.