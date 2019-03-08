Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 14 years on ice-meth charge

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
That 's according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. He was sentenced on Friday, March 8.
Joshua A. (Josh/Junior) Pearce had pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between 2017-18 in Williamson and Jefferson counties.
Pearce was involved with others in the distribution of Ice, which is meth that has an 80 percent purity level. He transported the drug from Mt. Vernon to Herrin.
The District Court found that Pearce was responsible for the distribution of 1.7 kilograms of ice.
The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department and Herrin Police Department assisted in the investigation
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.