MO woman seriously injured in fiery crash

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Dexter, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Wednesday, March 6.
The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on MO 114 at Route AH in Gray Ridge.
This is in Stoddard County, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Nicole A. Smith’s vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then caught fire.
Smith was rushed by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MSHP reports that Smith was wearing a seat belt when the vehicle crashed.
Smith’s vehicle was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.