McCracken Co. schools superintendent notifies Board of resignation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The superintendent of McCracken County Schools notified the Board of Education of his resignation effective March 9.
An emergency meeting of the Board will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8.
They have to immediately take action on whether to accept Brian Harper’s resignation, declare a vacancy for that position and whether to contract with Kentucky School Boards Association to help with employment of a new superintendent starting on July 1, 2019.
The school district has been involved in several investigations surrounding four incidents involving students.
In an executive session during the meeting, which may be closed, the Board will discuss who to appoint as action superintendent until a new superintendent can be appointed.
