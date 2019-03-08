Marshall Co. school shooting suspect set to appear in court

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - The teen accused of the deadly shooting at the Marshall County High School is expected to appear in a Kentucky courtroom Friday afternoon, March 8.
Gabriel Parker is scheduled to go before a judge at 1 p.m. for a status hearing.
Parker faces criminal charges connected to the January 2018 shooting that killed two of his classmates and wounded dozens of others.
Before the criminal case goes to trial, Parker’s attorney says he will more than likely file a motion for a change of venue.
In the last court hearing on Friday, Feb. 1, the judge ruled there was no witness tampering of school district employees and sealed records from Parker’s school counselor were released to the Commonwealth and to the defense. The records will remain sealed to the public.
On Monday, March 4, the Commonwealth filed court papers requesting life in prison without probation or parole until Parker has served a minimum of 25 years.
The Commonwealth also requested for a trial date to be set.
