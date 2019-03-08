Local veterans react to President Trump’s efforts to prevent veteran suicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy, veteran Gale Hastings describes his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.
"I started seeing things I'd see things in my front yard and I'd go out and see what they wanted people they weren't there," he said.
Hastings said although veterans serve their time, their brain sometimes never leaves combat.
“When you retire your mind is looking for something to do and it opens windows to what you’ve been through.”
Hastings joined fellow veterans at a Combat PTSD group meeting ran by fellow veteran Jim Stroman.
Heartland News asked both men about President Trump’s executive order aimed at decreasing the number of veteran suicides.
Hastings supports the plan but said in order for it to work veterans need to be a part of it.
"It's good for us that he's thinking of us. But that's bad for us that it goes through the bureaucrats."
Stroman agreed and said the effort must also be aimed at finding the veterans who really need the help.
"The veterans that are committing suicide are falling through the cracks. They're not in any kind of a group or any type of counseling that they need. The hardest part about this order will be finding these people because they're not the ones that are in the PTSD groups around the country"
According to the veterans administration, an estimated twenty veterans take their own life each day, and about fourteen of those are not under VA care.
Stroman said that needs to change, "That’s the big question of how can they live with it .. you have to have someone that you can go to”.
The combat PTSD group meets on Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VFW post 3838.
