LGBTQ+ open forum with Carbondale mayoral candidates

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Rainbow Cafe of Carbondale is hosting a meet and greet and open forum with Carbondale mayoral candidates on Monday, March 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Cafe.
Accoding to hte Rainbow Cafe, The event is sponsored by Unconditional, the Family and Parent Support Group for the LGBTQ+ Community of Southern Illinois.
All candidates have been invited to participate.
The meeting will focus on issues facing LGBTQIA+ citizens of Illinois District 115.
