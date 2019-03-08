LGBTQ+ open forum with Carbondale mayoral candidates

By James Long | March 8, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 3:19 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Rainbow Cafe of Carbondale is hosting a meet and greet and open forum with Carbondale mayoral candidates on Monday, March 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Cafe.

Accoding to hte Rainbow Cafe, The event is sponsored by Unconditional, the Family and Parent Support Group for the LGBTQ+ Community of Southern Illinois.

All candidates have been invited to participate.

The meeting will focus on issues facing LGBTQIA+ citizens of Illinois District 115.

