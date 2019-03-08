Law enforcement serve breakfast to students in Dunklin Co.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Students at the Senath-Hornersville Elementary School woke up to a special breakfast this week.
Several law enforcement agencies came together to serve the kids as a part of National Breakfast Week including Senath Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This is the second year officers have served up breakfast to the kids.
Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder says they get a lot out of it too.
"It’s a good feeling, in today’s atmosphere a lot of times kids only see negative things about police officers and we certainly love all the kids and it’s certainly a pleasure to be here working with them,” said Sheriff Holder.
The departments say they’ll be back for National Lunch Week in October.
