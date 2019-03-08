Illinois NRA Gun Owner Lobby Day event to be held in Springfield

CHATSWORTH, IL (KFVS) - The annual Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day event will be on March 27 in Springfield.
According to the Illinois State Rifle Association, they will have buses available in key locations throughout the state.
IGOLD is an NRA rally =to protect 2nd Amendment rights.
The keynote speaker will be David A. Keene, NRA President 2011-13. He is the Editor at Large for the Washington Times and an author of “Shall Not Be Infringed: The New Assaults on your Second Amendment.”
The event will be held at the Bank of Springfield Center (Formerly - Prairie Capitol Convention Center)
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the program starts at 11:45 a.m.
The bus locations are as follows:
Chicago-South
- Evergreen Park – Wal Mart – 2500 95th St. – 7 a.m.
- Oak Forest – Eagle Sports – 5900 W 195th St – 7:50 a.m.
Chicago- West
- East Dundee – GAT Guns – 970 Dundee Ave – 7 a.m.
- Glen Ellyn – Wal Mart – 35100 IL-53 – 7:45 a.m.
Rockford/Peru
- Rockford – CherryVale Mall – 7200 Harrison Ave. – 7 a.m.
- Wal Mart – 5307 IL-251 – 8 a.m.
Marion/Mt. Vernon/Fairview Heights
- Marion – Wal Mart – 2802 Outer Dr – 7 a.m.
- Mt Vernon – Wal Mart – 110 Davidson Rd – 8 a.m.
- Fairview Heights – St Clair Square Mall (Red Bird Express parking lot near the water tower) – 9 a.m.
Bus tickets are $35 per person and fares are non-refundable.
Call (815) 635-3198 to reserve a seat on a bus.
For more information visit www.igold.isra.org
