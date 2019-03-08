Gov. Pritzker signs critical access hospital bill in Saline Co., IL

Pritzker signs Hospital Funding Bill in Eldorado
By Marsha Heller | March 8, 2019 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 5:21 PM

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado and signed a bill to strengthen critical access hospitals in rural communities.

According to Gov. Pritzker, SB 1469 will establish $55 million in funding for critical access hospitals throughout the state.

"Critical Access Hospitals are often some of the largest employers in their local areas, providing jobs to hundreds of hardworking people who are caring for their neighbors and providing an absolutely essential service. "
Gov. JB Pritzker, IL

During his visit to Ferrell Hospital, Pritzker also expressed that he is committed to southern Illinois.

“I’ve visited southern Illinois several times in my first 52 days in office – most recently last week, when I toured areas that were facing serious flooding threats.”
Gov. JB Pritzker, IL

Pritzker also touted his fair tax plan during his visit to southern Illinois.

