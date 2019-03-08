Gov. Pritzker signs critical access hospital bill in Saline Co., IL

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado and signed a bill to strengthen critical access hospitals in rural communities.
According to Gov. Pritzker, SB 1469 will establish $55 million in funding for critical access hospitals throughout the state.
During his visit to Ferrell Hospital, Pritzker also expressed that he is committed to southern Illinois.
Pritzker also touted his fair tax plan during his visit to southern Illinois.
