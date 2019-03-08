Girl Scouts attend STEM workshop for International Women’s Day

MARION, IL (KFVS) - About 11 Girl Scouts attended a workshop hosted by Ameren, Illinois in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Ameren officials said the workshop was Thursday evening on March 7 at the company’s Marion operating center. International Women’s Day is March 8.
Girl Scouts engaged in the dynamic fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Ameren officials said female employees led the girls in an interactive workshop.
The project focused on creating mini robot bugs to illustrate utilization of electrical and mechanical engineering concepts according to Ameren.
According to officials, employees represented disciplines from gas engineer to supervisor for business administration and customer service.
Ameren hosted about 50 young women for International Women’s Day across three separate events in Champaign, Marion and Springfield.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.