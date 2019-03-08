First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Another dreary March day with clouds, rain and fog. A bit of sleet caused some slide-offs early in Jefferson County, Illinois but by mid-morning air temps were in the upper 30s. Rain looks to gradually taper off by afternoon, but it will likely stay cloudy, chilly and damp. Saturday still looking potentially stormy with a couple of rounds of thunderstorms likely. The first round in the morning will feature elevated storms so less likely to be severe…except for some hail. The second round in the afternoon has a greater risk of being severe, though this will depend on how quickly the atmosphere can recover from morning activity. If we get any sunshine or even enough dry weather to push air temps into the 60s, the afternoon storms could be very strong with damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornados. It will also be quite windy tomorrow….though if winds are too strong that could actually decrease the severe threat.