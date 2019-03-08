Duckworth, Durbin working on tax cut for families with children

“In Illinois, too many families are struggling to make ends meet, and because of that, children are growing up in poverty. We can be doing more to help those in need, which is why I introduced the American Family Act with Senator Duckworth,” Durbin said. “By expanding the Child Tax Credit, we can make a tangible change in the lives of millions of people. More money in their pockets, spent on essentials, can make the difference for a family trying to lift itself out of poverty. I support the American Family Act because children in Illinois deserve a future they can believe in.”