Duckworth, Durbin working on tax cut for families with children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and other lawmakers are reintroducing the American Family Act of 2019.
The legislation is aimed at overhauling the existing Child Tax Credit to support middle-class families with kids, and to reduce poverty.
The bill would create a new $300 per-month, per-child credit for children under 6-years-old and a $250 per-month, per-child credit for children under 17. It would also increase the credit for all children and make the credit fully refundable.
“Working families deserve the opportunity to get ahead, but the increasing costs of raising a family have made it more and more difficult,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to work with Senators Bennet and Brown to reintroduce the American Family Act to reduce child poverty by nearly 40 percent, help middle class families and invest in our children.”
“In Illinois, too many families are struggling to make ends meet, and because of that, children are growing up in poverty. We can be doing more to help those in need, which is why I introduced the American Family Act with Senator Duckworth,” Durbin said. “By expanding the Child Tax Credit, we can make a tangible change in the lives of millions of people. More money in their pockets, spent on essentials, can make the difference for a family trying to lift itself out of poverty. I support the American Family Act because children in Illinois deserve a future they can believe in.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.