Club names IL buck its new world record non-typical whitetail

(KFVS) - A buck shot in Illinois was confirmed as the Pope and Young Club’s World Record non-typical whitetail on Friday, March 1.
Luke Brewster shot the buck during the 2018 archery season.
According to the Club, special panel of judges convened in Omaha, Nebraska to measure it. With a final score of 327 7/8″, the buck was confirmed as the new P&Y World Record non-typical whitetail.
The previous record-holder was shot by Michael Beatty in 2000 and scored 33 inches less.
