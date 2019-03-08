City use tax issue on Jackson April ballot

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - In the City of Jackson, if you buy something online from outside the state you are not charged a sales tax.
An issue on the April ballot wants to change that.
It’s actually called a use tax.
Mayor Swain Hahs says the money raised would fund projects the city can’t afford with the money they take in now.
He says sales tax tax revenue has been falling flat in recent years, in part because of the popularity of internet sales.
The use tax would be 2.5 percent, the sale if you bought something from a physical store.
“We think it’s important. we know the amount of internet sales and sales from outside Missouri is increasing every day dramatically over the last few years. Our feeling is, it wouldn’t mean a lot to the citizens but could mean a lot to the city as a whole in delivering some of the priorities that we want,” said Mayor Hahs.
Projects include new lights on East Jackson Boulevard, upgrading the city swimming pool and possible curbside recycling.
Mayor Hahs is encouraging everyone in Jackson to educate themselves on use taxes before heading to the polls in April.
The State of Missouri and Cape Girardeau County already have use taxes in place.
