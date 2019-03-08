Cape Girardeau dance program aims to connect community one step at a time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new dance program in Cape Girardeau is working to unite the community one step at a time.
Located on the south side of town inside the new One City community building, Dance City encourages all ages and all skill levels to find their own self-confidence through movement.
Jecala Amos is leading the force as the programs director.
She began dancing in Cairo, Ill. at the age of 8 and truly fell in love with learning the art of movement when she moved to Sikeston.
“That’s when I was like I love this life, this is me,” Amos exclaimed. “I want to travel I want to dance. I want to do this. And at that time it was all about me.”
Her skills and faith would lead her from Sikeston to Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Orlando and eventually to Dallas to try out for a competition team at Millennium Dance Complex.
She believes turning down an opportunity to be on the team led her back to Cape Girardeau to be the director of Dance City.
“It was like it strengthened my relationship with God and that let him know I was all for him,” Amos said.
Dance City turned her passion into purpose.
Now, she’s set out to share her gift with others.
“Anyone who touches Dance city my goal is to have them leave feeling inspired,” Amos said.
At it’s core, Dance City teaches students self-confidence and self-awareness through movement, dance instruction, dance history, and performance.
The mission was birthed by One City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson who realized there was a gap in the community in the area of dance.
This spring Dance City is offering classes like baby hop, ballet, hip-hop, jazz and adult zumba.
What’s more, scholarships are available so any student can sign up no matter their financial situation.
Amos hopes each student who comes through the door at Dance City is inspired to use their own personal gift to make a difference.
“If someone sees me and they are inspired, that fuels them and then they do the same thing, and that fuels the next person...” which Amos said creates a cirlce full of people connected beyond the dance studio.
