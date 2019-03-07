Your Thursday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Cloudy skies are with us for the next few days and warmer temperatures will gradually move in. We will see light rain spread across the area later tonight. There may be some snow mixed with rain at times across our far northern counties. No accumulations are expected at this time. We may also have a few thunderstorms across our far southern counties early tomorrow morning. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 30s north to upper 30s south.