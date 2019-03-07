What you need to know March 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 7.
This morning temperatures are in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Lisa Michaels says you might see a flurry or two in our very northern Illinois counties.
Central and southern areas could see sun during the morning, but clouds will quickly move in by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon, but scattered showers will appear this evening through tomorrow morning.
The First Alert Weather team is till watching the potential for strong to severe storms this Saturday as a strong low pressure system moves across the Heartland. There is a slight risk across most of the Heartland now and a low risk in our northern counties.
Temperatures look to stay near average as we head into next week, but the possibility of rain will return mid week.
- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted his response to teachers who have rallied in such force that the districts are canceling classes.
- IL Bobcat harvest preliminary numbers were released for the 2018-19 season.
- Heartland volunteer fire department applied for a FEMA grant to train new recruits.
- A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky has won initial committee approval.
A Texas neighborhood is in an uproar over a neighbor’s pink house.
A worker survived flying out of a construction bucket and being hit by a truck.
