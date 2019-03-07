What to do when driving during a tornado

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When severe weather, like a tornado, threatens your home, you’re told to go inside. But what if you’re on the road?
If you’re ever in that situation, Cape Girardeau County EMA Director Mark Winkler said the goal is to get as far away from the tornado or dangerous storm as possible.
But that’s not always easy to do when you’re behind the wheel.
So, if you can’t, Winkler recommends buckling your seat belt and staying in your vehicle. Then, get your head below the car windows and cover it.
The number one thing you should not do is drive under an overpass. It puts you at a greater risk to be in danger.
“If the winds are strong enough it could cause damage to that overpass, it could actually drop that overpass on top of you. And the other thing is, and you see this in rainstorms, where do people like to convene? Underneath the underpass, so that could cause a traffic jam,” said Winkler.
Also, flying debris and wind can funnel underneath.
If you see a tornado or hear a warning sign, Winkler said it’s important to remember underpasses aren’t safe shelters.
