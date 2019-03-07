Warming Up & Clouds Moving In

This morning temperatures are in the mid 20s to low 30s. There is a chance of seeing flurries in our northern counties by Mount Vernon, IL. Central and southern areas could see sun during the morning, but clouds will quickly move in by the afternoon taking it away. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. There is a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon, but scattered showers will appear this evening through tomorrow morning.
Still watching the potential for strong to severe storms this Saturday as a strong low pressure system moves across the Heartland. There is a slight risk across most of the Heartland now and a low risk in our northern counties.
Temperatures look to stay near average as we head into next week, but the possibility of rain will return mid week.
-Lisa
